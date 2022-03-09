Report: Gini Wijnaldum Replacement Identified, With Jurgen Klopp 'Very Interested' In Atletico Madrid's Midfield Stalwart Marcos Llorente

Jurgen Klopp is "very interested" in signing midfielder Marcos Llorente from Atletico Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish news agency claimed that Llorente is seen by Liverpool as one of a number of potential replacements for Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club for PSG last summer.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Llorente, 27, signed a contract extension with Atletico until 2027 as recently as August 2021.

Fichajes said the Reds are yet to make contact with the Spanish club's officials over a potential transfer.

It is unclear what Atletico's asking price would be for Llorente, however Transfermarkt values the player at £54m. The report adds that Atletico would use proceeds from the sale to help fund the purchase of a "central midfielder and centre forward".

Llorente is well known to fans of Liverpool having scored twice against the Reds in a 3-2 Champions League last-16 victory at Anfield on 11 March 2020.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Spanish international, a key cog in Diego Simeone’s industrious side, has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season. Llorente has 12 Spain caps.

Atletico sit fourth in La Liga, fifteen points off league leaders Real Madrid.

