'Will Improve Tenfold Under Klopp' - Fans React To Liverpool Transfer Links To Chelsea & USMNT Player Christian Pulisic Amid Sadio Mane Exit Rumours

After Liverpool were linked with Chelsea and USMNT striker Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for Sadio Mane, fans have taken to social media to react.

IMAGO / Paul Marriott

Mane is rumoured to want a new challenge and has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern Munich. The Senegalese did nothing to play down the rumours on Friday during a press conference where he indicated he could well be heading for the exit door.

As speculation grows that Liverpool will lose their brilliant number 10, fans took to Twitter to give their views on the links to Pulisic as a possible replacement for Mane.

'We don’t need a striker Bobby,jota,and Taki and Mo plus Diaz,we need 2 for the middle though'

'Would love him at anfield but his too injury plagued'

'I rate him, looked the most dangerous player on the pitch against us in the first game. You have to think any player we sign will improve tenfold under klopp as well'

'Overrated and injury-prone. Inconsistent. If he's available on a free I might think about. Never lived up to the hype.'

'Liverpool needs a midfielder who can take accurate shots from outside the box. We are too over reliant on our front men, it's killing our games. Klopp should sort this out first before thinking of bringing another attacker.'

'Good player but not a mane replacement.'

