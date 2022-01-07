Skip to main content
'Winning The Title Now' - Newcastle Fans React To Signing Kieran Trippier From Atletico Madrid

After Newcastle United announced the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid on Friday, fans took to social media to have their say on the news.

The 31 year old has signed a deal until June 2024 and is a statement signing for the North East club as they battle Premier League relegation.

Trippier has worked with manager Eddie Howe before at Burnley and most fans were absolutely delighted as they took to Twitter.

'Incredible signing this, especially with our position in the table. Fair play to Trippier as well seeing the potential and buying into a project'

'Kieran Trippier done! Please sign Sven Botman, Diego Carlos, James Tarkowski, Lucas Digne, Nicolas Tagliafico, Niklas Sule, Samuel Umtiti, Matthias Ginter, Kolidou Koulibaly, and Dean Henderson for making @NUFC great again'

'Someone explain why this is a good signing? Surely there’s other positions to give more care to at Newcastle?'

'The first signing has been made and it’s a great one. Leadership, defending and creativity. Kieran Trippier Newcastle United! #NUFC'

'winning the title now'

