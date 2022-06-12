Skip to main content
Wolves Favourites To Sign Liverpool Forward

Wolverhampton Wanderers have moved into pole position to sign Takumi Minamino from Liverpool this summer. Leeds United were the previous bookmakers favourites to sign the Japanese international, but a move to the West Midlands now looks the most likely outcome for the forward.

The Reds signed Minamino for £7.25million from RB Leipzig in January 2020, but he hasn't been able to sustain a consistent place in Jurgen Klopp's side. He was sent out on loan to Southampton in 2021, and featured just 11 times for the Reds in the Premier League last season.

Takumi Minamino Southampton

Takumi Minamino while on loan at Southampton

Despite his lack of game time in the topflight and in Europe, Minamino has shone in the Reds domestic cup campaigns. The 27-year-old was the clubs top scorer in both competitions last term, with seven goals in nine matches.

Bruno Lage's side were the fourth lowest scorers in the league last season, and will be keen to add some additional fire power to their forward line. Reports suggest that Minamino is valued at around £17million by the Reds, as they look to raise funds to cover the cost of their club record move for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez - which should be confirmed in the coming days.

