Skip to main content

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Wolves manager Bruno Lage spoke about the transfer status of midfielder Ruben Neves after his team's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday.

The 25-year-old scored a trademark opening goal before Wolves were caught out late on with another excellent strike by Allan Saint-Maximin to ensure the points were shared.

After Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool could now re-enter the transfer market before it closes to sign a midfielder, there has been some speculation that Portuguese international Neves could be a target.

Lage indicated after the game (via the Metro) however that he is more or less certain of retaining his captain.

"Ruben is playing very well, that’s why he was so important last season. He’s started in a good moment. He has been amazing since the first day here. Now it’s time to continue to work.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Wolves Ruben Neves Matheus Nunes
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I am 99 percent he will stay with us for one more year. I can say 100, but you never know with the market."

LFCTR Verdict

Neves appeared to be the type of player that would interest Liverpool, especially with his close connections to assistant manager, Pep Lijnders.

Lage seems very confident however of keeping the midfielder so the Anfield hierarchy may need to look elsewhere and only have four days left to do so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWolverhampton

Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He’s Got The World At His Feet' | Fabio Carvalho Impresses Liverpool Teammates

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Man Of The Match - Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Liverpool Could Pull Off 'Signing Of The Century' - Pundit

By Neil Andrew
Ruben Neves
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves, Arsenal & Manchester United Also Keen

By Neil Andrew