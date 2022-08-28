Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest
Wolves manager Bruno Lage spoke about the transfer status of midfielder Ruben Neves after his team's 1-1 draw with Newcastle United on Sunday.
The 25-year-old scored a trademark opening goal before Wolves were caught out late on with another excellent strike by Allan Saint-Maximin to ensure the points were shared.
After Jurgen Klopp admitted on Friday that Liverpool could now re-enter the transfer market before it closes to sign a midfielder, there has been some speculation that Portuguese international Neves could be a target.
Lage indicated after the game (via the Metro) however that he is more or less certain of retaining his captain.
"Ruben is playing very well, that’s why he was so important last season. He’s started in a good moment. He has been amazing since the first day here. Now it’s time to continue to work.
"I am 99 percent he will stay with us for one more year. I can say 100, but you never know with the market."
Neves appeared to be the type of player that would interest Liverpool, especially with his close connections to assistant manager, Pep Lijnders.
Lage seems very confident however of keeping the midfielder so the Anfield hierarchy may need to look elsewhere and only have four days left to do so.
