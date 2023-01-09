Skip to main content
Wolves Midfielder Matheus Nunes Confirmed As £44m Liverpool Target

IMAGO / PA Images

Reliable Journalist Paul Joyce has confirmed that long-term Reds target Matheus Nunes is on Jurgen Klopp's radar, but not until the summer.

The 24-year-old arrived at Molineux from Sporting Clube de Portugal having already been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, leading to many questioning why he wasn't signed there and then.

Since joining the side in Old Gold, it hasn't been plain sailing for Nunes - but is finally looking to have settled into life in English football.

He was particularly impressive as a substitute in Wolves' 2-2 draw with the Reds on Saturday - with some Liverpool fans citing Nunes as 'making mincemeat' of his counterparts.

Joyce confirmed that Liverpool definitively want Nunes in the summer, but hinted that a move agreed sooner may well be the smarter option.

"There was a hug at full-time between Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Jurgen Klopp. He is a target to improve the team in the summer with a £44 million deal mooted. Still, the (midfield) problem needs addressing now."

Nunes would be unable to sign for the Reds in January as he has already been registered to both Wolves and Sporting this season.

With Liverpool's midfield situation looking direr by the second, a move for Nunes could genuinely revitalise a stale sector of the Reds squad. 

Mass exoduses are expected this summer, and bodies will need to be replaced - he fits the bill in age, profile and price.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

