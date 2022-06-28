Skip to main content
'Won Us More Cups Than Torres & Suarez' - Fans React As Takumi Minamino Departs Liverpool For Monaco

After Liverpool confirmed the transfer of Takumi Minamino on a permanent deal to Monaco, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Takumi Minamino

Reports suggest that Liverpool will receive €15million up front with another €3million possible in add-ons as the 27-year-old departs Anfield after 2.5 seasons.

The Japan international was clearly a popular player at Liverpool as can be witnessed by fans who took to Twitter to post their reaction to the transfer.

'Sad to be honest there's definitely a very good player in there scored some massive goals and always give his all wish him nothing but the best YNWA taki'

'I'm so proud of him as a fellow Japanese. Showed us many dreams. Thanks Taki'

'Without this guy last season, we wouldn't have won anything! That's the truth! Thanks for that @takumina0116 and good luck with your future.'

'He saved our season been the main effective reason to achieve the two cups, he should be more than appreciated by the fans, thank you Takumi you”ll never be forgotten, YNWA' 

'Genuinely won us more cups than Torres and Suarez. The best to grace Anfield'

'Good luck Taki! Thanks for everything you gave us especially the important goals you scored last season.'

