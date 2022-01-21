Skip to main content
'Would Be A Superb Signing' - Former Player On Liverpool Links To Barcelona Sensation Gavi

A former Arsenal striker has been talking about recent transfer links of Barcelona midfielder Gavi to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

Gavi

The 17 year old's contract is due to expire in 18 months time and whilst negotiations are ongoing regarding extending his current deal, it is yet to be finalised which has meant some of Europe's biggest clubs are showing an interest in the player.

After recent links to Liverpool emerged, Kevin Campbell told Football Insider the Spanish sensation would be a brilliant signing for the Reds.

"He’s another home-grown talent at Barcelona.

“Gavi also has a bit about him as well, he’s got a real tough streak.

“Going out and buying top players will be difficult for Liverpool because top players want to play week-in, week-out.

“But if you’re getting a youngster in who you can mould and nurture, such as Gavi – wow, it would be a superb signing for them.”

Author Verdict

Despite a low buy clause reported to be €50million, it would be incredible if Barcelona were to lose one of their prized assets and it remains very unlikely as a result.

