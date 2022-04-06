'Would Fit The Profile' - John Barnes Believes £150million Rated Premier League Player Would Be Perfect For Liverpool

Liverpool legend John Barnes has claimed that a current Premier League player valued at £150million would be 'a great acquisition' for his former club.

It's widely expected that Liverpool will have a big summer in the transfer market as they look to refresh their squad to stay at the top of both the domestic and European game.

Former Reds player Barnes explained in his BonusCodeBets.co.uk column (via Liverpool Echo) that Declan Rice would match the requirements of what Jurgen Klopp expects in a midfielder.

"Rice would fit the profile of what Liverpool want. He’s a hard-working, strong midfield player who can win tackles, break things up, defend well, and that’s the profile they look for."

Whilst he would fit the model at Liverpool, Barnes believes that Rice would not be a good fit at rivals Manchester City but as it stands it looks like he may remain a West Ham United player.

"He probably wouldn’t suit a team like Man City, but he can break the game up, cover the full backs if they go up and down, so he would suit Liverpool. But he’s at West Ham and Liverpool haven’t made a bid for him, so it’s speculation.

"If it happens it’s a great acquisition."

