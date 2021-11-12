Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Wants to Sign Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara

Author:

Barcelona's new manager Xavi, is looking to revitalise the Catalonian club and to do that he needs to bring in his own players. One player he is trying to sign is Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara.

It's safe to say that Liverpool, Divock Origi and Gini Wijnaldum broke the European superhouse Barcelona.

The 4-0 win in the Champions League semi-final really put the final nail in their coffin.

Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

However, their spending hasn't helped the situation either. With big names such as Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann all coming in for £100million + and all failing. 

Their choice of managers have also chipped away at the clubs reputation, with Ronald Koeman the latest to be sacked.

The Spanish side are now trying to get back to their best, with the appointment of former midfielder Xavi as their new manager.

With Xavi coming in, he is looking to make his own squad and put his own stamp on the team.

Xavi Barcelona

The former midfield maestro is already planning some transfers to help the Barcelona squad.

Read More

One of them is bringing back two former Barcelona players, one being the legendary right-back Dani Alves.

Another is Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida.

Thiago joined Liverpool in 2020 for a reported fee of £20million. Despite being a big part in Jurgen Klopp's plan, the Spaniard has been hampered a lot by injuries since joining the Reds.

Even though Thiago is 30-years-old, he still shows his class and for years he has been one of the best midfielders in the world.

Thiago is a La Masia graduate and he made his first senior appearance with Barcelona in 2009.

Thiago was tipped to be Xavi's long-term replacement but the Spanish club ended up selling him to Bayern Munich in 2013.

It's very unlikely that Liverpool would consider selling Thiago anytime soon but Pedro Almeida has said that Xavi has discussed the signing with Barcelona President Joan Laporta.

Read More Liverpool Coverage




