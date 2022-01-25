'Yes We Like Him' - Liverpool Interest In Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Confirmed By Journalist Close To The Club

A journalist close to Liverpool has confirmed the rumoured interest in Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

The player has been linked with the Reds and a whole host of over clubs over recent months with his contract due to expire in the summer and it remaining unclear as to whether he will extend his deal with Fulham.

Should he decide not to stay at Fulham, they have a decision to make as to whether they sell the player in January to get a transfer fee for the Portuguese born, under 18 England international, or, lose him and only receive compensation in the summer.

As reported by HITC, James Pearce of The Athletic was speaking on the Red Agenda Podcast when he was quizzed about Liverpool's interest but how that is complicated by the the number of different people claiming to represent Carvalho.

"Yeah, I think that doesn’t make it particularly easy to deal with. There are a lot of people claiming to represent him at the minute and trying to set up various things.

"Of course, because of his contract situation, he’s a very attractive proposition for overseas clubs, for clubs in Spain especially. If he was to go to Spain the compensation would be around £200,000.

"I spoke to people at Liverpool last week who said ‘yes we like him, but there’s probably a dozen clubs in that category at the minute’.”

It does feel that Liverpool's interest in the 19 year old is serious but it may be a complicated deal to get done in January.

Should the Reds win the race for the player, they may have to wait until the summer and pursue a similar route to the Harvey Elliott deal where compensation is required to be paid as Fulham have developed the player.

