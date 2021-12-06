Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
'You Couldn't Rule It Out' - Liverpool Could Want £81m Raheem Sterling

Author:

Liverpool could make a move for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in January, according to reports.

The 26-year-old could make a move away from the Etihad after his game time under Pep Guardiola has depleted considerably in the last few seasons.

Journalist Emmet Gates has had his say on the matter, believing that 'you couldn't even rule out' a move for Sterling back to Anfield.

"I don't know if Man City would want to sell Sterling to a rival. His game-time is diminishing under Pep and in the run to the Champions League final, he hardly kicked a ball.

"He said he's not happy on the bench, so you couldn't rule it out. Football is football."

Author Verdict

The source is not credible as of yet, but Sterling back to Liverpool is a story which hasn't seemed to hasten in recent weeks.

His reception at Anfield would be interesting considering his manner of departure, but on paper, Sterling would be a quality addition under Klopp.

