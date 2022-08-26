Skip to main content

'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool will try and sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

Klopp has seen his options in midfield limited by injuries to Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Curtis Jones.

He has remained resolute in his opinion however that the club did not need a new midfielder and something would only change if they found someone who was right for the long term and not a stop-gap solution.

The Reds have endured a poor start to the season, taking just two points from their opening three games, and it looks like Klopp has now changed his mind on the need for a midfielder to be brought in.

That's according to David Maddock of The Mirror who claims that Klopp has done a u-turn and even admitted at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Bournemouth match on Saturday that he misjudged the situation.

"You were all right, and I was wrong."

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp's admission will excite Liverpool fans who have been desperate for midfield reinforcements for some time.

It's rare he speaks so openly about transfers which could mean that a deal is just around the corner but who that will be remains to be seen.

