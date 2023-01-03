Dortmund 'Could Get Weak' If Substantial Jude Bellingham Offer Is Made In January - Insider

Borussia Dortmund 'could get weak' in the transfer race for midfielder Jude Bellingham in January should they receive an offer of €150million.

That's according to Jan Aage Fjortoft who claims that he has been told by an insider that such a huge amount could tempt them to sell in January.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with the 19-year-old for several months and his reputation was enhanced further with a string of excellent performances for England at the 2022 World Cup.

Liverpool's need for midfield reinforcements was further emphasised in the disappointing 3-1 defeat at Brentford on Monday when they were outfought by Thomas Frank's team.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Miner, and Naby Keita are all out of contract at the end of the season meaning the re-build required is a significant one and as well as Bellingham, the Reds are once again being linked with Wolves midfielder, Matheus Nunes.

Whilst Fjortoft believes an offer of €150million could tempt the Bundesliga club to sell their young superstar, he also states that there are no signs he will move this winter with the liklihood being that he will be sold in the summer for €120million.

LFCTR Verdict

Whilst Liverpool appear to have put funds aside to bid for Bellingham, they are unlikely to be willing to pay a €30million premium to obtain his services in January.

As to whether they can persuade him to move to Anfield in the summer may depend on how they fare over the coming months and for the outlook to improve, investment in January in other players looks like a necessity.

