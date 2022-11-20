Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

IMAGO / Xinhua

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

A summary of day one for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in which hosts Qatar faced Ecuador for their first ever major tournament match.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hosts Qatar played their first major tournament match as they faced Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The game started brightly for the South American side and put the ball in the net after just three minutes through former West Ham striker Enner Valencia

Qatar World Cup

After a few minutes of being looked at by VAR, the goal was ruled out for offside as Qatar’s keeper came rushing out, causing the last defender to take his place in the offside rule. 

Just 13 minutes later and Valencia scored again, this time from the spot, after being the one brought down by seemingly nervous Saad Abdullah Al Sheeb. 

Ecuador continued to dominate and deservedly doubled their lead on the 31st minute. Once again, it was Enner Valencia with the goal. The forward brilliantly flicked a header into the bottom corner after a beautiful cross by Angelo Preciado. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Almoez Ali had a glorious opportunity before half-time but could not connect properly. After the break, Ecuador controlled the match but failed to add further goals to their name. A couple of wasted chances kept the hosts in the match. 

Qatar, Ecuador, Enner Valencia

Despite a late push by Qatar, including an incredible effort from Akrim Afif which sailed just over the crossbar. Ecuador held on to the two-goal lead without coming out of first gear for the second 45. 

A day to remember for the country but a game to forget for the Qatari players and fans. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

By Neil Andrew
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane
News

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

By Neil Andrew
King Power Stadium Leicester Flag
Articles

Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Articles

FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

By Neil Andrew
James Maddison
Quotes

England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew