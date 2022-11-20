FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Hosts Qatar played their first major tournament match as they faced Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game started brightly for the South American side and put the ball in the net after just three minutes through former West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

IMAGO / Xinhua

After a few minutes of being looked at by VAR, the goal was ruled out for offside as Qatar’s keeper came rushing out, causing the last defender to take his place in the offside rule.

Just 13 minutes later and Valencia scored again, this time from the spot, after being the one brought down by seemingly nervous Saad Abdullah Al Sheeb.

Ecuador continued to dominate and deservedly doubled their lead on the 31st minute. Once again, it was Enner Valencia with the goal. The forward brilliantly flicked a header into the bottom corner after a beautiful cross by Angelo Preciado.

Almoez Ali had a glorious opportunity before half-time but could not connect properly. After the break, Ecuador controlled the match but failed to add further goals to their name. A couple of wasted chances kept the hosts in the match.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Despite a late push by Qatar, including an incredible effort from Akrim Afif which sailed just over the crossbar. Ecuador held on to the two-goal lead without coming out of first gear for the second 45.

A day to remember for the country but a game to forget for the Qatari players and fans.

