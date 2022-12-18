Skip to main content
Watch: Gonzalo Montiel Scores The Winning Penalty For Argentina As They Beat France In The World Cup Final

IMAGO / Action Plus

Gonzalo Montiel scores the winning penalty as Argentina beat France in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after Emi Martinez heroics in the shootout.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Argentina win the World Cup after one of the most dramatic finals of all-time, finishing off one of the greatest tournaments of all-time. 

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria gave the blue and whites a 2-0 lead and we’re looking out of sight. That was until Kylian Mbappe stepped up, despite being quiet all match. 

A late double by the PSG forward took the game to extra-time. Lionel Messi thought he had won it in the added time but Mbappe was not to be outdone, as the Frenchman scored his hat-trick goal from the penalty spot. 

The fairytale ending was not to be stopped for Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever and his side win the World Cup in a penalty shootout. 

Emi Martinez was a hero once again, very much like Copa America, saving a couple of spot kicks. Substitute Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to score the winner as he cements his place in history of the game. 

