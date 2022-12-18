Watch: Gonzalo Montiel Scores The Winning Penalty For Argentina As They Beat France In The World Cup Final

Argentina win the World Cup after one of the most dramatic finals of all-time, finishing off one of the greatest tournaments of all-time.

Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria gave the blue and whites a 2-0 lead and we’re looking out of sight. That was until Kylian Mbappe stepped up, despite being quiet all match.

A late double by the PSG forward took the game to extra-time. Lionel Messi thought he had won it in the added time but Mbappe was not to be outdone, as the Frenchman scored his hat-trick goal from the penalty spot.

The fairytale ending was not to be stopped for Lionel Messi as the greatest player ever and his side win the World Cup in a penalty shootout.

Emi Martinez was a hero once again, very much like Copa America, saving a couple of spot kicks. Substitute Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to score the winner as he cements his place in history of the game.

