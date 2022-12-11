Trent Alexander-Arnold And James Maddison: Gareth Southgate's Biggest World Cup Mistake - England 1-2 France

The day after England's 2-1 defeat to France will leave a sombre feeling across the country as well as in the camp. The players' efforts did not reflect the end result, as a missed Harry Kane penalty will be the opportunity to play through the minds of those in Al Bayt.

However, two players, in particular, will be left feeling empty and not because of the result alone. Trent Alexander-Arnold played just over 35 minutes throughout the entire World Cup, which came at the most meaningless time of England's campaign. James Maddison, shockingly, didn’t get a single second.

So, why did two of the most creative players in world football, one of those having played a huge part in his club's success (winning every trophy possible) have to sit and watch as their teammates fall to their knees in despair at the full-time whistle? The answer. Gareth Southgate.

With just twelve minutes remaining, England found themselves chasing the game once again after an equaliser early in the second half courtesy of a Harry Kane penalty.

Only then, Southgate decided to make changes to the team, desperately looking for a saviour. The England manager pinned his hopes on Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling and brought off Bakayo Saka, who was by far the best player on the night.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

The next two substitutes were both Marcus Rashford, England’s top scorer in the tournament and Jack Grealish who both had to somehow change the game in the dying moments.

Despite being on the verge of going home, no more subs were made by Southgate, with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Maddison, and Callum Wilson sitting on the bench, with only hopes of making an impact.

The Three Lions did dominate throughout, but like the group match against USA, they failed to create anything clear-cut. If only they had someone on the bench that could do so.

Well, they did. Both Alexander-Arnold and Maddison are the two most creative players they have in the squad, yet Southgate was more than happy to not even look their way when needing a goal.

The myth of Trent Alexander-Arnold not being able to defend has seemed to convince the former Middlesbrough defender that he is not worthy enough to play in his ‘world-class’ back line.

Walker did a good job on Kylian Mbappe for the most part but did allow him to pass him with ease a couple of times.

For the last 10-20 minutes, there was no reason for the England manager not to trust Alexander-Arnold to go and change the game in England’s favour.

As cross after cross failed to get past the first man or floated over everyone in the box, the thought of a perfect ball onto Kane’s head by Alexander-Arnold was nothing but that of the imagination.

Moving onto James Maddison, a player who lies 5th in the most goals + assists in the Premier League so far this season, which is above anyone but Harry Kane in the England squad might I add.

Surely Gareth brings on someone with such output to get him the winner or in the last ten minutes, an equaliser. You’d think so. Not Gareth. Gareth has his favourites. On comes Mason Mount. A player who has had his chance this World Cup, which was far from impressive.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Whether people like it or not, this World Cup has been another failure for Gareth Southgate and this squad. As soon as they’ve come up against a decent side, the flight home is followed after. Questions need to be asked of the manager. At the top of those questions should be his inability or sheer ignorance to not see what both Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison could’ve offered him.

Instead of being back in their home beds dreaming of what might’ve been, giving those two their deserved time on the pitch, the players could still be in their hotel beds d

