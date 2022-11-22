Skip to main content
Watch: Adrien Rabiot And Olivier Giroud Score As France Overturn Australia Before Half-Time - FIFA World Cup

Adrien Rabiot and Olivier Giroud both score as France overturn the deficit before half-time after an early goal by Australia.
Following Saudi Arabia shocking the world earlier on today by beating Argentina, we were on course to possibly seeing another game going against the odds.

Australia took an early lead against World Champions France through Craig Gordon, after brilliant work by winger Matthew Leckie. 

It was until halfway through the first half France began to take control of the match. Adrien Rabiot got an equaliser on the 27th minute with a fantastic header. 

The reigning World Cup winners then started to go through the gears and were soon in the lead after a mistake at the back was pounced on by the goalscorer himself. 

Rabiot then found Olivier Giroud in the box for a tap-in, making it his 50th international goal. France take the lead into half-time. Can Australia bounce back from this, or will the French add more after the break?

France starting XI:

Lloris, Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Australia starting XI:

Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, McGree, Irvine, Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

