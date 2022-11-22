Skip to main content
Watch: Craig Gordon Goal Shocks France As Australia Take Early Lead - FIFA World Cup

IMAGO / Xinhua

Australia take the lead over France in the 2022 World Cup opening group match after brilliant piece of play by Matthew Leckie and a tap-in by Craig Gordon.
The World Cup has served up some dramatic matches so far, as well as some not-so-dramatic. Today's matches have been a mixture of the two.

After Saudi Arabia providing the surprise of the tournament, so far, after beating Lionel Messi's Argentina 2-1, both Denmark v Tunisia and Mexico v Poland ended up as bore draws. 

Next up, it is reigning World Champions France against Australia, and we could be in for another tasty match after an early goal by the outsiders.

France have yet to stamp their authority on game and have been punished for not doing so. 

A long ball over the top was beautifully controlled by winger Matther Leckie, taking out Theo Hernandez in the process. Leckie then found Craig Gordon in the box with a succulent ball across, for the left forward to smash the ball into the net. 

A great start by Australia. A disastrous one for France. Can Kylian Mbappe inspire a comeback for one of the tournament favourites. 

France starting XI: 

Lloris, Pavard, Upamecano, Konate, Lucas Hernandez, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud

Australia starting XI:

Ryan, Atkinson, Souttar, Rowles, Behich, Mooy, McGree, Irvine, Leckie, Duke, Goodwin

