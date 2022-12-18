Watch: Lionel Messi Goal Gives Argentina In World Cup Final Extra-Time Against France

One of the greatest World Cups in living memory continues in the final as Lionel Messi gives Argentina the lead in extra-time.

Despite Argentina going 2-0 up through Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, and looking comfortable in the first 80 minutes of the match, Kylian Mbappe was determined not to give in that easy.

The PSG forward scored a sensational equaliser after getting one back from the penalty spot just seconds before. An incredible and unexpected comeback by the French took the match to extra time.

Extra time was nervy from both sides, knowing what it is at stake. However, as it was written in the stars, the greatest player of all time scores potentially a winner in extra-time.

A shot by Lautaro Martinez could only be parried into the path of the genius that is Messi. The GOAT tapped the ball in to win his country the World Cup and to potentially complete the full trophy haul.

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, and ITV1 and can also be watched on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website, and ITVX.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, DD Sports, MTV India HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, CTV, TSN.ca, and the TSN, RDS, and CTV apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on SuperSport, DStv Now, and NTA Sports 24.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

