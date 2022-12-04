Watch: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson Scores After Jude Bellingham Brilliance - England v Senegal

England take on Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and despite the shaky start, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson give them the lead.

England started on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes but failed to create any chances. Since then, the best chances have fallen to Senegal, one in which Jordan Pickford reacted quickly too to save it.

Senegal will rue their missed chances as Gareth Southgate’s men have taken the lead just before half-time. Incredible movement by Liverpool’s number one transfer target Jude Bellingham gave him space on the left.

The Borussia Dortmund star cut the ball back to potentially future club teams mate and captain Jordan Henderson’s. The Liverpool skipper slotted the ball underneath Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

A brilliant move by the pair giving England a much-needed goal to take the pressure off the occasion. Will the AFCON champions bounce back or will it be England against France next weekend?

England Lineup

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

Senegal Lineup

E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; N. Mendy, Ciss; Diatta, Ndiaye, I. Sarr; Dia

