Watch: Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson Scores After Jude Bellingham Brilliance - England v Senegal
England take on Senegal in the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and despite the shaky start, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson give them the lead.
England started on the front foot in the opening 10 minutes but failed to create any chances. Since then, the best chances have fallen to Senegal, one in which Jordan Pickford reacted quickly too to save it.
Senegal will rue their missed chances as Gareth Southgate’s men have taken the lead just before half-time. Incredible movement by Liverpool’s number one transfer target Jude Bellingham gave him space on the left.
The Borussia Dortmund star cut the ball back to potentially future club teams mate and captain Jordan Henderson’s. The Liverpool skipper slotted the ball underneath Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
A brilliant move by the pair giving England a much-needed goal to take the pressure off the occasion. Will the AFCON champions bounce back or will it be England against France next weekend?
Read More
Option 1
Option 2
England Lineup
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden
Senegal Lineup
E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; N. Mendy, Ciss; Diatta, Ndiaye, I. Sarr; Dia
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |