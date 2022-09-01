'Amazing' - Shaun Wright Phillips Praises Julian Alvarez Post Nottingham Forest Brace

Manchester City continued their impressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign yesterday evening, as their new forward men inspired them to a 6-0 victory over newly promoted side Nottingham Forest.

An Erling Haaland hattrick in the first half primed City for the three points, before Joao Cancelo's stunning strike made it four. Then Argentine forward Julian Alvarez took full advantage of his start and bagged a decisive brace.

A brace of which highly impressed former City man Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Speaking as a matchday live guest for ManCity.com, Wright Phillips said, "They were so well taken (goals). But it’s the desire to win the ball back. To have the composure after the amount of running to slot it home is amazing."

Going on to add, "His second goal was so Kun-esque. The way he takes his first touch then almost one motion bang. It flew in. No goalkeeper saves that in my opinion.

He just knows where the goal is and he smashes it into the net. Clearly the players accept him and love him - he’s settled right in."

His appreciation for recent £20.70 million signing Alvarez was echoed by fellow former Citizen player Paul Dickov, who added, "Julian played two positions and that’s what I loved about him on Wednesday,

One touch passing, bringing others into the game, and then as soon as he went up front, he was running the channels."

Clearly impressed with the impact made by the former River Plate man, Dickov went on to further praise City's number '19', saying "The two finishes there were finishes we saw from him before he came to the club. It shows you that for a young boy, how grown up he is.

His second goal showed that he’s that confident in his ability he doesn’t need to look up at the goal. He said he spoke to Sergio Aguero, Carlos Tevez and Nicolas Otamendi to get a feel of the club and he’s settled in so well."

Julian Alvarez and Manchester City next take to the field this Saturday, when they travel to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard's struggling Aston Villa in Premier League action.

