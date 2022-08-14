Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Shed's Light On His Manchester City Home Debut

Erling Haaland takes to social media to share his thoughts on his Etihad home debut for Manchester City.

Manchester City's impressive start to the 2022/23 Premier League season continued yesterday, as the Sky Blues beat newly promoted side Bournemouth by four goals to nil at the Etihad yesterday.

Erling Haaland opened his account for City in their opening fixture last weekend, when he scored a brace against West Ham United in their 2-0 win.

Erling Haaland

However, the Norwegian was unable to get on the scoresheet yesterday afternoon, despite putting in a decent performance. Providing an assist for the opener for teammate Ilkay Gundogan, with his presence alone causing the Cherries issues all afternoon.

Goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden made it 3-0 for Man City before a Jefferson Lerma own goal made it four and sent Citizens home more than satisfied.

Pep Guardiola's newly acquired spearhead Erling Haaland revealed his thoughts on his home debut at the Etihad on his social media accounts, including his Twitter.

The new number '9' tweeted "So nice to play my first game at the Etihad in front of the fans. No better feeling!"

The former Borussia Dortmund forward only recorded a staggeringly low 8 touches yesterday afternoon, but still managed a goal involvement for himself.

Erling Haaland has made a convincing start to life as Manchester City's new center-forward, impressing supporters and pundits a-like around the world.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next take to the field next Sunday, when they travel up North to take on Newcastle United away from home.

