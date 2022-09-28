Former Manchester City Striker Paul Dickov Predicts More From Erling Haaland

Describing Erling Haaland as "in-form" would be somewhat of an understatement. With 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester City, the 22-year-old is well on his way to breaking even more records than he has done so already.

The Norwegian firepower is five goals clear of two Premier League strikers, Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic. Former Manchester City forward, Paul Dickov, has praised the striker for his prowess in the team but still believes Haaland has not reached his full potential yet.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Paul Dickov stated: "The scary thing for me and everybody else is that I don't think he's even at 50% yet.

"He is still getting to know his teammates, his teammates are still getting to know him.

"The service he's getting, whether that be from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva, all these talented players, is going to create so many chances for him.

Erling Haaland celebrating with the Manchester City team. IMAGO / Action Plus

"His mentality is the one thing that sticks out for me. He never gets frustrated. He knows he'll get a chance to score."

Haaland has only failed to record a goal in one league game so far this season - a 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, where the striker still managed to bag an assist. The striker has also recorded a back-to-back hat-trick within his first five Premier League games.

Erling Haaland celebrating. IMAGO / PA Images

"I personally think he'll hit the 30-goal mark and beat the Premier League record set by Mo Salah," claimed Dickov.

"To think he's only 22 years old, with room for improvement, is really quite scary"

High praise from a man, who appeared 131 times for the club, tallying up 41 goals.

