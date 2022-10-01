Skip to main content
Future For Pep Guardiola Still No Clearer

IMAGO / PA Images

Future For Pep Guardiola Still No Clearer

Pep Guardiola quotes will not ease Manchester City fans' worries at all.

Pep Guardiola has spent six decorated years at Manchester City since becoming manager in 2016, and with the Spaniard's contract running out in June of next year, Man City fans are beginning to worry this could be his last.

The 51-year-old has helped the club to four Premier League titles, one FA Cup trophy, and four EFL Cups but is still aiming for the illusive UEFA Champions League win with the English side.

Guardiola was questioned about his future in City's most recent press conference but the answer about his future will not ease the minds of any Cityzens.

"If I stay at Man City, it's perfect," he said. "If I don't stay at Man City, the club will be perfect too.

"I know how strong they are and how good the decisions are that they take."

Reports suggest that City officials would like to secure the future of their current manager during the World Cup in Qatar but this is yet to be seen, with Guardiola being rather vague when questioned.

With four years at Barcelona and a three-year spell at Bayern Munich, this is Guardiola's longest time spent at a club as a manager. It's no secret that he loves the club but it's just about whether a new challenge is needed or if retirement is on the horizon for one of the greatest managers of our era.

