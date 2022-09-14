Skip to main content
Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola On Upcoming Busy Schedule

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola commented on Manchester City's busy schedule ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City play their second Group stage match in the UEFA Champions League this evening, after beating Spanish side Sevilla 4-0 away from home on opening match week, the Sky Blues now brace themselves for the arrival of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

City's latest signing Manuel Akanji and superstar forward Erling Haaland both made the switch to the Etihad from Dortmund, and are set for a big reunion on the biggest stage.

Recent reports would also suggest that City are set to play against one of their transfer targets this evening, with the Sky Blues reportedly holding an interest in young Starlet Jude Bellingham.

Tonight's fixture marks the start of an action-packed schedule for Pep Guardiola's side, three games before a short international break and then straight back into action. Pep commented on this in the pre-match press conference for tonight's BVB clash.

Pep Guardiola & Erling Haaland

When questioned about the upcoming schedule, Guardiola said "Yep. We want a team to win tomorrow. It is the World Cup and we have to be there in the Premier League.

But in the Champions League we have to qualify. We won the first game and in the Champions League, at home, you have to be strong. We are lucky that we don't travel... Most of them are going to play both games."

Admitting that the majority of players will be playing back to back in both competitions, City's summer, squad depth-enhancing, signings will be of much use during this busy period.

Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji will all be key components during the upcoming busy period and throughout the rest of the season.

