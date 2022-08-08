Skip to main content

Manchester City Stars Take to Social Media To Celebrate Three Points and the Season Getting Underway

It was all smiles after the game for the Premier League champions as they got their season underway with three points against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

With the new signings being spoken about after the community shield defeat to Liverpool, it was time for the players to revel in victory as they posted across social media. 

Kalvin Phillips was keen to show his appreciation for making his debut, even with it being so late on in the game. A good sign for the future with it looking like it'll be between himself and Rodri for that position going forward 

It's always going to be a mixed reaction on Twitter but lots of fans had praise for the former Leeds United man and one even posted a great picture of two people born in the Yorkshire city. 

Jack Grealish was clearly happy with the win but even happier with the third kit that City was wearing for the first time.  

Other players were also keen to get involved on Twitter with Ilkay Gündoğan, Kevin de Bruyne and Nathan Ake all bringing home the positive message. 

The main talking points of the afternoon all revolved around one person, born in Leeds, a Norwegian international, Erling Braut Haaland confirmed his arrival in the Premier League with a brace. 

Winning and converting a penalty for his first and scoring a second with de Bruyne supplying the perfect assist, was enough to have pundits and fans already wondering how many records he could break this season. 

The 22-year-old was only going to post one picture making the Manchester City faithful extremely happy.

Haaland signed off for the media team with a short video with everyone at the club hoping there is a lot more like this to come from the Cityzens.

