Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan’s Disappointment at Being on the Bench Fuelled Title-Winning Performance

Ilkay Gundogan wrote himself into Manchester City folklore with his display and goals against Aston Villa that confirmed the Premier League title for Pep Guardiola's side. 

“It didn’t start that well for me,” he said when discussing the game with ManCity.com at the premiere of Together: Champions Again! 

City+ are releasing a new seven-part documentary series on Wednesday 27th July which takes fans behind the scenes throughout the 2021/22 campaign.

Gundo goal vs AVL

The German international admitted he thought he was in line for a starting place but found himself on the bench behind Rodrigo, Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva. This would go on to motivate him for a match-winning display when called upon. 

“I was highly expecting to start that game and I didn’t. The week before I hadn’t started the West Ham game, so I was quite confident in starting against Aston Villa.

“I was a bit frustrated as you can imagine but I still tried to be focused and support the guys that were starting and I think I put that frustration a little bit into the game" the 31-year-old continued.

Gundogan x wife vs Villa Home

“Things didn’t start so well when I got subbed on as we were 10 seconds in and we conceded the second goal and then, to be honest, as a professional football player you always try to do your best, do the simple things.

“We scored the first goal and luckily that happened, then in ten minutes, we scored the three goals. Everything happened so quickly, it’s still difficult for me to analyse as it all happened so quickly.”

The first episode of Together: Champions Again! will be released on City+ at 18:00 (BST) as well as City's Recast channel with the remaining six episodes to be released over the following weeks. 

