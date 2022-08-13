Skip to main content

Pep Guardiola: 'A Really Good Performance Again' After Manchester City Put Four Past AFC Bournemouth

This was the first game of the Premier League season for the defending Champions to turn out in front of the Etihad Stadium fans, and Manchester City didn't disappoint.  

Much was said about the style of Scott Parker's AFC Bournemouth side, who went into the game as 40/1 underdogs. Pep Guardiola was full of admiration for the coaching skills of the former Fulham and Chelsea midfielder. 

Guardiola was keen to point out how good the performance was against a side that had just won promotion from the Championship and would be on a roll after an opening day win against Aston Villa. 

"As a team we did a really good performance. Bournemouth was incredibly well structured defensively, but not just defensively offensively as well," Guardiola said. 

"They attract you with the short passes and then switch the play. Quite similar movement to how Tottenham try to do it. Defensively they defend so deep and narrow, you have to go outside,

"We started really well, with three or four corners and we had chances. After we scored one or two they don't want to attack, and we had to be patient. It is not easy for many reasons. We made a really good performance again."

Even with Guardiola praising the Cityzens efforts across the pitch, the man of the match Kevin de Bruyne was a hot topic after his stunning solo strike just after the half-hour mark. 

"When I was in Munich, he was in Wolfsburg, and I think he was the best player in the Bundesliga. He was a really good player before we arrived and he will be good after us. The goal was good.

"There was no space with this type of shot, and it was an incredible goal. It was an incredible performance; the assist for Phil [Foden] came from him. Against Bournemouth, it is difficult to do because they defend the box, and they hold their line really well."  

It was the first chance for the Manchester City fans to see Erling Braut Haaland at the Etihad Stadium without getting on the scoresheet today. Still, Guardiola said, "it's a question of time", adjusting to how opposing teams line up against them. 

"The most difficult job in the world is when you are a striker against a [defence] with 3 CM's, 3 CB's and you are in the middle. We will find many of these situations, but it's a question of time. With the quality of player we have behind him, we will find him."

