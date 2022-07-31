Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland Will Help Manchester City This Season

In the post-match press conference, Pep Guardiola was complimentary towards Liverpool, as you would have come to expect from the Manchester City manager.

"Congratulations to Liverpool. The first 15, 20 minutes they were better. In the second half, we started really well, it was tight after the goal and our game was there" he opened the press conference with before delving into more questions posed by the journalists

"We were really good against this team, even in the first half, we created enough chances to do it. They make the penalty, and after it was more difficult.

"I said to the players I am proud of how they gave everything. We have to improve. The timing is not much what we have to do, especially for the fact we need this month-long training to get our tempo and we will do it."

One question that was inevitable was about one moment in the match involving new striker Erling Haaland putting a chance over the bar late on in the game.

“He is strong,” said Guardiola.

“He missed it and another time he will put it in the net. It happened - it’s football. He had another goal disallowed because the ball was out of the line.

“He has this talent and he will do it. I am not concerned or worried about that.

“I would be happy if he scored and we win but we have a long season ahead of us. It is so intense.

“He is going to help us, I am pretty sure about that.”

