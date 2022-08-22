Pep Guardiola Says 'We Have To Live These Experiences' After Newcastle United Draw

Pep Guardiola spoke positively after Manchester City's comeback against Newcastle United at St James Park in the third game of the Premier League season.

Ilkay Gündoğan put Manchester City ahead in the fifth minute but Newcastle United fought back, with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier giving the home side a 3-1 advantage after 54 minutes to the delight of a boisterous crowd at St. James' Park.

The Cityzens came back through goals from Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva to earn a point for the defending champions.

IMAGO / PA Images

"It's really good for us to live these kinds of experiences," Guardiola said whilst reflecting on the valiant comeback.

"I told them at half-time that we need to live this. We were 2-1 down; let's see how we are as a team.

"The second half started well, but we conceded a brilliant goal. We kick off after the third, we attacked a,nd we showed that we were there.

IMAGO / PA Images

"We score two more goals and in general we create a lot of chances, one-on-ones against Pope. England has an incredible goalkeeper there.

"We have to live these situations, that's why the Premier League is so difficult. Everyone is going to drop points and we've dropped the first two but considering how we behaved when we were 3-1 down to get to 3-3.

"We were able to score goals in a few minutes, just like happened against Aston Villa."

Guardiola also praised his fellow manager in the Newcastle dugout, Eddie Howe.

"He is one of the top managers. He took over in difficult circumstances. The team you see is growing. They want to have a leading role in games.

"They have everything, they have pace, they have quality. It is a difficult place to come."

Read More Manchester City Coverage: