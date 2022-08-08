Roy Keane Has His Say On What Jack Grealish Needs To Improve On

Jack Grealish has began the season seemingly as Manchester City's first choice left winger after the sale of Raheem Sterling with the former Aston Villa man starting the Community Shield game as the Premier League opener against West Ham United.

The Premier League Champions eased to a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium with a brace from new man Erling Haaland, unfortunately Grealish was not involved in either goal.

Grealish is now into his second season with Manchester City IMAGO / Colorsport

He played the whole game teasing Vladimir Coufal who overall coped with his threat quite well.

Roy Keane, who was a pundit for Sky Sports on the game, has spoken about what the English international needs to do improve his game after only scoring three goals last season and getting three assists.

Speaking on Sky Sports Keane was asked if he believes Grealish needs to deliver more and he said: "Absolutely, I think Jack made that clear in the interview, he looks like he had a quiet summer. I think he spent six weeks in Vegas so all credit to him.

"He’s got to step up to the mark, City sold one or two players and brought some in but Jack’s got that responsibility that he’s probably been used to, to be fair, even at Aston Villa, there’s always been a responsibility.

"But that has to improve, his stats have to improve, when you’re an attacker playing for a top team, that needs to improve, that’s just the aim of the game, if you’re standing sill you’re going backwards."

Grealish will be battling it out with Phil Foden for a starting spot on the left in attack but he seems to have Pep Guardiola's full trust with the manager even playing Foden on the right against West Ham to allow Grealish the left-wing role.

Read More Manchester City Coverage