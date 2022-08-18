Skip to main content

'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor

Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League. 

Tonight will be the first competitive game of the season in the first round of the Champions League with a potential round one final against Sturm Graz or Real Madrid. 

The Cityzens were knocked out by Las Blancas in qualification last season, and Gareth Taylor hopes his side can make it to the final of the competition this year whilst building on the domestic success during 2021/22.

imago1012227916h

Coming away as Continental Cup winners and reaching the Women's FA Cup final gave this season a positive outlook, and Taylor will be looking to go one step further this time. 

"We want to go deep in all the competitions. We never identify one above the others," Taylor explains during his pre-match press conference.

"For me, if I had to push for one, it would be the league. We've won it once, and we want more. But certainly, in all of the competitions, we attack and try our very best.

imago1012033246h

"Some we're successful in and some not. There's no change in focus, the focus now is the Champions League, and after that, it turns to the WSL.

"The teams we play are so difficult, and everyone's improving on recruitment; the game is changing so fast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"But for us, there's positives in those two (previous) seasons; we've picked up trophies.

imago1011772652h

"We want more, no doubt about that; we've been close as well, albeit despite the Champions League exit last season, season before, we were in the quarter-finals against a top Barcelona team and ran them pretty close.

"It's so tough; we're always trying to be at the forefront in terms of improving and getting better and having a good succession plan for the future while trying to be successful now."

The game against WFC Tomiris-Turan kicks off at 20:00 (BST) on Thursday 18th August, CITY+ subscribers can watch live, or it's also available via Manchester City's Recast app. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Opinion: Who Could Manchester City Sign Off Newcastle United?

By Dylan Mcbennett20 seconds ago
Erling Haaland
News

Steve McManaman Believes Erling Haaland Is The Most Exciting Signing

By Elliot Thompson45 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva
News

Pep Guardiola Makes Bernardo Silva Dig At Barcelona

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Official: Liam Delap Joins Stoke City On Loan

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
bERNARDO SILVA
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Reject £67million Bid For Bernardo Silva From PSG

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Julian Alvarez Details Sergio Aguero's Role In Signing For Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Liverpool To Sign Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Liam Delap
Transfer Rumours

Opinion: Liam Delap May Be Announced By Stoke Today

By Dylan Mcbennett6 hours ago