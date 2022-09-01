Exclusive: 'Big Loss' - Didi Hamann on Bernardo Silva's Future at Manchester City

Since the start of the transfer window, there has been constant speculation about Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City.

For a long time, the Portuguese international was heavily linked with a move away to Barcelona.

Xavi is said to be a huge fan of Silva and reports also stated that the 28-year-old would be open to a move.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

However, the Spanish side are currently in financial ruin and no one was sure if they could meet Man City's valuation, which is thought to be around £85million.

Despite not wanting to lose one of his key players, Pep Guardiola was apparently fine with selling Bernardo if that was his wish.

Then out of nowhere, PSG, who aren't short of money, reportedly submitted a £70million bid.

Even though it is tempting, it looks like Man City are going to be able to keep hold of Silva this summer, despite persistent interest from PSG and Barca.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Didi Hamann on Selling Manchester City Selling Bernardo Silva

Speaking to City Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former City player Didi Hamann has said that selling Silva would be a 'big loss' if it was to happen.

"Well, they let [Gabriel] Jesus and [Oleksandr] Zinchenko go who are turning out to be quite important players.

"I think it all comes down to what Bernardo Silva wants, I'm not sure what the club thinks but I can't imagine that they'd want to let him go.

"If Bernardo Silva did want to go, then I think he would be a big big loss to Manchester City."

