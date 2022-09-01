Skip to main content

Exclusive: Didi Hamann on if Erling Haaland Can Break Mohamed Salah’s Record

Former Manchester City player Didi Hamann thinks Erling Haaland can set a new Premier League goalscoring record.

So far in the Premier League, Erling Haaland has scored nine goals and got one assist in his first five games.

That also includes back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Due to this incredible start, people are already saying that Haaland can break Mohamed Salah's 38-game goalscoring record.

Erling Haaland

In his first season at Liverpool, the Egyptian scored 32 goals, meaning that he had the most goals in a single Premier League season.

However, with Haaland being Manchester City's final piece of their puzzle, fans think that record will be shattered this campaign.

Another positive for the Norwegian is the fact that he won't be going to the World Cup in Qatar during the winter, meaning he'll get a couple of months to rest after an intense start to life in the Premier League.

In a recent interview with City Transfer Room, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, we asked former City player Didi Hamann if Haaland can break Salah's Premier League goal-scoring record.

Haaland, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest

"Of course, he can if he stays fit.

"That's the big question, he's had quite a few muscle injuries in his career and when he was at Dortmund so it's a concern.

"These sorts of injuries can keep you out for six to eight weeks if not longer depending on how serious they are so it could change the whole complexion in terms of his goal-scoring.

"But if he stays fit, then I think he has every chance of doing that."

