EXCLUSIVE: Jose Enrique Believes Erling Haaland Will Break Mohamed Salah's Record

Erling Haaland has had an unstoppable start to his career in the Premier League, and it's been hard not to take notice of his achievements so far.

The current record for most goals in a single season is held by Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 17/18 season.

Speaking to City Transfer Room on behalf of FreeSuperTips, former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes Erling Haaland can definitely break the record held by Salah.

Jose Enrique had a successful career at Liverpool. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Enrique had this to say regarding Erling Haaland,

"If he keeps doing what he's doing then he could break everyone's record, it's crazy. He's on 10 goals in six Premier League games, so the numbers are crazy already".

"He's an incredible player, but in that Manchester City team you have a lot of players supplying him with those chances."

Jose Enrique played for Liverpool's first-team 99 teams, scoring two goals and delivering 10 assists. He admits he would love the Manchester City striker in a Liverpool shirt.

"I love him as a player, I wish he was at Liverpool to be honest".

Enrique seen one of the greatest Premier League partnerships when he played with Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez, and referenced how important having Kevin De Bruyne behind Erling Haaland is.

"Having Kevin De Bruyne, who is the best player in the Premier League in my opinion behind you, will make him score more".

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable for Manchester City since signing. IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The former Liverpool left-back feels the addition of Haaland to Manchester City will take them to another level, a level above everyone else.

"Having that number nine who will score them goals is huge, I think he's signing of the season so far. He will take them to another level, and they could be well ahead of everyone else".

