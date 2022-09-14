EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Believes Bernardo Silva Will Leave Manchester City

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Bernardo Silva will eventually leave Manchester City due to all the talk linking him to a move away this summer.

As the old saying goes, there is no smoke without fire, and there was definitely some sort of willingness from the Portuguese player to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to us here at City Transfer Room on behalf of The Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips thinks this season will be his last in a Manchester City shirt.

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Bernardo Silva will leave next summer. IMAGO / T-F-Foto

"That talk about Bernardo Silva has been there for a few months now and at some point, you think it's going to happen".

"If we're speaking hypothetically, if Bernardo comes out then I would love to see Jude Bellingham in a Manchester City shirt".

The thought process of many around Manchester City is that this season will be Bernardo Silva's last in a Manchester City jersey, and Shaun Wright-Phillips matches that belief.

There was a clear willingness from Bernardo to leave the club this summer, and his desire to join Barcelona has always been clear.

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund would be an ideal replacement, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City are interested in the midfielder.

Shaun Wright-Phillips views Jude Bellingham as the ideal replacement. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

It would take £70-80million to pry the player away from Dortmund, and they will face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United and many more teams across Europe.

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes he is the perfect player to bolster Manchester City's midfield.

