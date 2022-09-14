EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Gives His Thoughts On Manchester City's Team

Manchester City had a couple of really top players even before they came into being a financial power house in the Premier League, and Shaun Wright-Phillips was one of them players.

The winger made an impressive name for himself at Manchester City, and became a fan favourite during his time at the club.

The former player has been speaking to us here at City Transfer Room via The Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips gave us his thoughts on the current Manchester City squad.

Shaun Wright-Phillips during his time at Manchester Citry. IMAGO / Allstar

Speaking on whether he believes this current batch of players it the best squad Pep Guardiola has managed during his time at the club, Wright-Phillips had this to say.

"I wouldn't necessarily say it's better, but I would say it's different and stronger in certain areas. You look back at some of the teams Pep Guardiola has had and the way they stormed the Premier League at times,

"Now we've come to this team who play in a similar way, but they now have that focal point in the number nine position. They've never had a number nine that plays exactly like this, so you can see they've had to change the way they've played a little bit in looking for that striker in behind"

While Shaun Wright-Phillips recognised the quality of the squad at the moment, he pays homage the the teams of the past Pep Guardiola has led to victory, and how they romped their way to Premier League titles with such competition chasing them down.

Shaun Wright-Phillips admiring the Premier League. IMAGO / Hindustan Times

"In a way it can be seen as more direct, not completely though because Manchester City still have a lot of control in games. But at times they can see those more direct passes and having that option there just gives the side an added weapon".

Erling Haaland has definitely added a more direct option to an already scarily powerful line-up, and it's no surprise a player the quality of Shaun Wright-Phillips recognises that.

