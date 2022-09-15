Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopes Jude Bellingham Ends Up At Manchester City

IMAGO / Revierfoto

EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopes Jude Bellingham Ends Up At Manchester City

Ex-Manchester City winger Shaun Wright-Phillips ends up at Manchester City next season.

Manchester City are a club that are definitely interested in the future of Jude Bellingham next summer, and ex-City player Shaun Wright-Phillips hopes the midfielder ends up in a Manchester City shirt.

Bellingham opened the scoring last night against City in the Champions League and celebrated in front of the City fans, but the club are one of many chasing his signature next summer.

Speaking to City Transfer Room on behalf on the Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips is hoping Manchester City can convince him to sign next season.

Jude Bellingham

Shaun Wright-Phillips wants Jude Bellingham at Manchester City.

"But in terms of Bellingham, I don't think he needs to prove anything either because we've seen how good of a player he has become. Like I said there will be a lot of interest in him next summer, but hopefully he'll end up in a Manchester City shirt".

If last night was an audition for Bellingham, he certainly passed with flying colours. Dortmund were resolute and rigid, and stopped Manchester City playing for large parts during the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Bellingham impressed, and also got a goal to cap off a good performance. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City do make a move for him, as Mike McGrath from the Telegraph is reporting that Liverpool are currently leading the race for the player.

Jude Bellingham wants to come back to England, and Manchester City are interested. It will be one to watch in the summer.

                         Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Erling Haaland
Features/Opinions

Erling Haaland Has Best Minutes Per Goal Ratio In Champions League History

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Report: Liverpool Leading Race For Manchester City Target Jude Bellingham

By Dylan Mcbennett
Alejandro Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Alejandro Grimaldo From Benfica

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City, Erling Haaland, Joao Cancelo
News

Erling Haaland's Strike against Borussia Dortmund Emulating Pep Guardiola's Mentor

By Matt Skinner
John Stones, Manchester City Borussia Dortmund
News

Manchester City's John Stones: 'I just decided to pull the trigger!'

By Matt Skinner
Manchester City, Erling Haaland, Joao Cancelo
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund

By Jake Mahon
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Watch: Erling Haaland Scores The Winner Against Borussia Dortmund

By Elliot Thompson
Jude Bellingham
Transfer Rumours

Jude Bellingham Hushes Premier League Transfer Links Amid Manchester City Clash

By Alex Caddick