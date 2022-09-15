EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Hopes Jude Bellingham Ends Up At Manchester City

Manchester City are a club that are definitely interested in the future of Jude Bellingham next summer, and ex-City player Shaun Wright-Phillips hopes the midfielder ends up in a Manchester City shirt.

Bellingham opened the scoring last night against City in the Champions League and celebrated in front of the City fans, but the club are one of many chasing his signature next summer.

Speaking to City Transfer Room on behalf on the Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips is hoping Manchester City can convince him to sign next season.

Shaun Wright-Phillips wants Jude Bellingham at Manchester City. IMAGO / Revierfoto

"But in terms of Bellingham, I don't think he needs to prove anything either because we've seen how good of a player he has become. Like I said there will be a lot of interest in him next summer, but hopefully he'll end up in a Manchester City shirt".

If last night was an audition for Bellingham, he certainly passed with flying colours. Dortmund were resolute and rigid, and stopped Manchester City playing for large parts during the game.

Bellingham impressed, and also got a goal to cap off a good performance. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City do make a move for him, as Mike McGrath from the Telegraph is reporting that Liverpool are currently leading the race for the player.

Jude Bellingham wants to come back to England, and Manchester City are interested. It will be one to watch in the summer.

