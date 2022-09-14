Skip to main content
EXCLUSIVE: Shaun Wright-Phillips Thinks Erling Haaland Is The Difference This Year

IMAGO / PA Images

Erling Haaland was the marquee signing for Manchester City this summer, and Shaun Wright-Phillips believes he could be the difference in the Champions League hunt.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland with the hopes he could bring them that extra little step in the Champions League, after two seasons of near misses.

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes the Norwegian could be the difference for Pep Guardiola's side this season, and doesn't think the last two seasons of failures will hold the side back from success this year.

Speaking to City Transfer Room on behalf of the Punters Page, Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Erling Haaland could be the key to Champions League success this year.

Erling Haaland

Shaun Wright-Phillips believes Erling Haaland could be the difference.

"I don't think there is a mental block, I think the difference is this year with Haaland, as soon as that ball goes into the box you know he'll be there to try and get on the end of it. If he does get on the end of it, then you know that more often than not the ball will end up in the net".

Haaland is statistically the best goal scorer in the history of the Champions League, and Wright-Phillips believes the striker is the key to Manchester City going all the way this season.

In the last two seasons, Pep Guardiola's side has gotten to the semi-final and the final of the Champions League, coming excruciatingly close in both years. Wright-Phillips doesn't believe this will deter the team this season.

Erling Haaland & Pep Guardiola

Is Erling Haaland that missing piece in Pep Guardiola's puzzle?

"I could have possibly agreed with that (mental block) if they hadn't got to semi-finals and a final consistently over the past few years. Manchester City have done well in the Champions League over the seasons, so I don't think it is a mental block".

"That could be the difference that wins the Champions League, but they won't be affected by things that have happened in the past".

