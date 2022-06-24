Skip to main content
Report: Bernardo Silva Still Barcelona's Top Target Alongside Robert Lewandowski And Jules Kounde

Barcelona are still extremely keen on signing Bernardo Silva this summer, despite reports linking Bernardo Silva to stay on another year at the Etihad. Bernardo has been said to be staying, but that isn't stopping Barcelona pursuing the Portuguese midfielder.

Barcelona have a number of targets this year that they believe are possible, but sales have to go their way before they can pursue.

Bernardo Silva for Manchester City

Bernardo Silva for Manchester City

According to an exclusive City Transfer Room Source, Barcelona still have Bernardo Silva as a main target this summer. The other two names the source gave were Robert Lewandowski, and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona need the sale of Frenkie De Jong to happen before they can try and approach Manchester City for Bernardo Silva, but according to our source, links suggesting Bernardo is staying haven't fazed Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola last week highlighted how he felt Bernardo would stay on for another year next season in an interview in Barcelona's stadium.

Barcelona need a lot to go right in order for Bernardo to become their player, but Xavi dreams of a midfield of him and Pedri, and Barcelona plan on doing whatever is necessary to try and make that happen.

Will Bernardo leave?

