Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Set To Stay Amid Barcelona Interest

Bernardo Silva is now reportedly set to stay at Manchester City next season. The midfielder has been linked with a move away, but is set to change his mind.

Barcelona have heavy interest in the Portuguese midfielder, but he is set to stick in the blue of Manchester next season despite reports.

Bernardo Silva in action for Portugal IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to our sources here at City Transfer Room, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to stay. Silva has been heavily linked with a move away, but we've been informed he is planning to stay.

Our reports last week stated Barcelona had Bernardo Silva as their number one target, alongside Robert Lewandowski. This was also reported by Reshad Rehman. Barcelona are heavily invested in Bernardo.

Fabrizio Romano stated last week that Bernardo Silva was open to talking about his future in the coming days, and it seems to talks have led to him staying at Manchester City.

If Frenkie De Jong leaves Barcelona, they will certainly try and sign Bernardo Silva. The economic levers have been lifted and they aren't in as much financial turmoil as before.

Will Bernardo Silva stay and try and win another Premier League title in blue?

Read More Manchester City Coverage