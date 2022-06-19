Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester City Midfielder Bernardo Silva Set To Stay Amid Barcelona Interest

Bernardo Silva is now reportedly set to stay at Manchester City next season. The midfielder has been linked with a move away, but is set to change his mind.

Barcelona have heavy interest in the Portuguese midfielder, but he is set to stick in the blue of Manchester next season despite reports.

Silva

Bernardo Silva in action for Portugal

According to our sources here at City Transfer Room, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to stay. Silva has been heavily linked with a move away, but we've been informed he is planning to stay.

Our reports last week stated Barcelona had Bernardo Silva as their number one target, alongside Robert Lewandowski. This was also reported by Reshad Rehman. Barcelona are heavily invested in Bernardo.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabrizio Romano stated last week that Bernardo Silva was open to talking about his future in the coming days, and it seems to talks have led to him staying at Manchester City.

If Frenkie De Jong leaves Barcelona, they will certainly try and sign Bernardo Silva. The economic levers have been lifted and they aren't in as much financial turmoil as before.

Will Bernardo Silva stay and try and win another Premier League title in blue?

           Read More Manchester City Coverage

Raheem Sterling in action against Norwich City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Have €25million Bid For Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling Turned Down

By Dylan Mcbennett2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Yet To Start Talks With Manchester City For Raheem Sterling

By Elliot Thompson3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Not Planning to Replace Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling

By Joseph Murray4 hours ago
imago0021149336h
News

Former Manchester City Defender Aleksandar Kolarov Retires- Plans 'Other Life' In Football

By Jake Mahon6 hours ago
Sterling vs Club Brugge Home
Transfer Rumours

Report: More Than £35 Million Required For Chelsea To Sign Raheem Sterling

By Jake Mahon8 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Agree To Gabriel Jesus Departure

By Dylan Mcbennett9 hours ago
Raheem Sterling is linked to Chelsea
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea To Sign Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling For £35million

By Dylan Mcbennett10 hours ago
Ake
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Interested in Re-Signing Manchester City’s Nathan Aké

By Joseph Murray11 hours ago