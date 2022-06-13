Skip to main content
A Look At New Manchester City Star Erling Haaland’s Career So Far

It was formally announced today that Erling Haaland has completed a £51 million move to Manchester City, after a fee had been agreed with his former side Borussia Dortmund last month.

We’re going to take a look at the highlights of the 21-year old’s career thus far, and what City fans can expect from the Norwegian.

New Manchester City Signing Erling Haaland

Haaland was born on the 21 July 2000 in Leeds, as his father Alfie was playing for Leeds United at the time. Once Alfie was forced into early retirement, he and his family moved back to Norway, where Erling soared through the youth ranks.

Having impressed for the reserves at his hometown club of Byrne, Erling was given his debut on 12 May 2016, aged just 15.

While he may have failed to register a goal in his debut season, the striker still attracted interest and moved to Molde in February 2017, where he netted two goals in his first season and impressive 12 in his second year.

His performances for Molde attracted further interest and the Norwegian was signed by Red Bull Salzburg in August 2018, which is arguably where his meteoric rise really began to take shape.

Linking up with current Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch, he scored a remarkable 29 goals in 27 games.

Unsurprisingly he was on the move again after his performances for Salzburg, attracting even more interest, this time from Germany.

Borussia Dortmund paid €20 million for the 19-year-old, who only continued to improve, despite the more difficult surroundings in a more competitive league.

The striker scored a staggering 86 goals in 89 games for the German side, all while still being in his later teenage years/early twenties.

Which brings us to today, where Haaland has just been announced as Man City’s new striker.

The citizens are getting an incredibly proficient goal scorer, something which they required after Sergio Aguero’s departure two seasons ago.

Haaland uses his hulk-like frame to hold the ball up and bring others into play but he also has the pace to get in behind opposition defences with ease, something which playmaker Kevin De Bruyne will be sure to exploit.

At just 21, should the striker continue on his upward trajectory the blues are getting a striker who is sure to dominate the league for years to come.

