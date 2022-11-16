2022 World Cup: Ecuador Players To Watch Out For

Ecuador are back in the World Cup after failing to qualify for when Russia held the even in 2018 and they are hoping to quietly go about their business with not many giving them a chance in Group A before the tournament.

Back in 2014 they failed to get out the group finishing third when up against Honduras, Switzerland and France so this time they are hoping to ruffle some feathers in the hosts group as they will play Qatar in the opening game of the tournament as well as taking on Senegal and Holland.

They're sure to be a naive but fearless group going into the group games considering they have the third youngest squad on average so let's look at some of the youngsters that are going to be key for Gustavo Alfaro's side.

Ecuador's key players

IMAGO / PA Images

Moises Caicedo

The first key man is one of the names in the squad that Premier League football fans will have been getting to know ever so well after he broke into the Brighton side in the second half of last season and so far in this campaign, he has cemented his place as one of the most promising stars in the division.

He has adapted to the Premier League with ease in a well-oiled Brighton side who needed an Yves Bissouma replacement and they did not even have to go into the transfer market for one.

Caicedo, who has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool, is set to be the main man in the middle of the Ecuador side who are likely to go with a 4-3-3 system with the 21-year-old normally playing on the left of the three.

He has 25 caps to his name and will be very important to any chances Ecuador have of getting out of the group.

Piero Hincapie

IMAGO / Norbert Schmidt

Another young up and coming star in a big European league this time in the Bundesliga.

Piero Hincapie plays his football for Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen and at just 20-years-old is set to be one of the youngest starting centre backs in the competition.

He is left footed and what you can call a modern defender due to his preference on bringing the ball out from the back which will have been helped by the fact Alonso wants to play a nice passing style of football, just like what he would have been used to in the Spanish squad that won the World Cup in 2010.

His connection on the left side with Caicedo and his Brighton teammate Pervis Estupinan should be fun to watch.

Enner Valencia

Amongst every team of youngsters there must be one who has the experience to bring the squad together when the rawness is shown and that man for Ecuador is former West Ham striker Enner Valencia.

At 33-years-old he will be going into his second World Cup after scoring all three of his nations goals back in 2014.

The all-time Ecuadorian top goal scorer now plays his club football in Turkey for Fenerbahçe and this season he has been in blistering form scoring 13 goals in 12 league games which could sway Alfaro's thinking into starting him in the forward line.

He spent a few years in England for West Ham and Everton showing that he had an eye for using his pace to get in-behind and that threat will be important whether it be off the bench or from the first whistle.

Wildcard- Jeremy Sarmiento

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jeremy Sarmiento is teammates with Caicedo and Estupinan at Brighton with the attacking midfielder very highly though of hence why The Potters jumped at the chance of signing him.

He is slowly but surely getting integrated into the Brighton first team and it is similar with the Ecuador side as he only has nine caps, playing in the World Cup qualification matches before getting his Premier League debut.

Ecuador made sure he would represent them even though he played for England at youth level but his parents were from the South American continent.

It is not expected that he will start but he could very much make a name for himself of the bench if he is needed to be a hero for the side who are wanting to rip up the script after the opening ceremony.

