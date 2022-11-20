2022 World Cup: England's Key Players And Wildcard To Look Out For

England would have been expecting big things in this World Cup after narrowly missing out on winning Euro 2020 however one of the bookies favourites seem to have fading expectations due to their poor form over the last year.

They are six games without a win and before their chaotic 3-3 draw with Germany had not scored a goal from open-play throughout their Nations League campaign with it looking likely that Gareth Southgate will leave the role after this World Cup.

Nevertheless, they will be expecting to get out of the group with less pressure on them possibly being an advantage to all the players as a collective.

There will be a main focus on Harry Kane as he is the genuine world class talent at Southgate's disposal.

England's key players

IMAGO / PA Images

Harry Kane

The 2018 World Cup golden boot winner will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders as the system revolves around the Tottenham man with the two wingers running inward off him when he drops deep.

He has been overshadowed this season in the Premier League due to the form of Erling Haaland but he has been just as impressive with 12 goals in 15 league appearances.

So, he is going into the tournament on form which is exactly what England need and realistically he should be aiming to win another golden boot.

Jude Bellingham

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

England's generational talent.

Jude Bellingham is set to be in for classic tournament as he proves just how good he is on the world stage after having an impressive season at Borussia Dortmund.

He will be a certain a starter alongside Declan Rice and it will be pivotal to England's progress that those pair can work together in a pivot as otherwise Southgate's side will certainly struggle to sustain attacks and build out from the back which could then result in Kalvin Phillips getting action.

Every big European team will be paying very close attention to him especially Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid who have been linked with him the most.

Wildcards- Trent Alexander-Arnold

The most scrutinised full-back on the planet but also as well as Harry Kane a player you can call world class.

Trent Alexader-Arnold has shown for so many seasons that he is a special talent as he was the creative force behind the Liverpool side that won the Champions League. Premier League, League Cup and the FA Cup over the last few years.

This season he hasn't been at his best but almost everyone at Liverpool have underperformed.

His defensive ability is criticked a lot even though it can be argued it is decent enough and his attacking threat outweighs any issues at the back.

It would be a shock to see him start but his impact off the bench could be so important if England are chasing a game.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: