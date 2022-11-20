2022 World Cup: Iran's Key Players And Wildcard To Look Out For

Iran have their old manager back as Carlos Queiroz came in to steady the turbulent ship only 74 days before the World Cup.

He was in charge of Iran for eight years from 2011-2019 taking charge of two World Cups in that time and now he will believe he has a serious chance of getting to the knockout stages as Wales and USA are similar levels.

The highest ranked Asian side may even fancy their chances against England and that will be due to a couple of frontmen who will be at the forefront of Iran's counter attacks as their focus will be keeping a rigid low block to frustrate their opponents.

The protests currently taking place in the country though may have a big negative impact with Queiroz already getting asked questions on the topic in press conferences.

Iran's key players

Mehdi Taremi

Porto's striker Mehdi Taremi will be leading the line for Iran, and he will be needing to show his Champions League quality which has been on display this season as he has scored five goals in five games in the group stages of the competition.

He was very important in the qualifying and has 27 goals with his 60 caps for his country.

Having already had World Cup experience in 2018 there will now be expectations on his shoulders that he can now get his first goals at the finals.

Sardar Azmoun

Taremi's strike partner will be Sardar Azmoun with the pair having a great understanding with each other.

Azmoun was at risk of missing the tournament with a calf injury but the one-time Liverpool target has been deemed fit enough.

He has an outstanding record for his country with 41 goals in 65 appearances, but the Bayer Leverkusen forward will have to show he is capable of making that step up which he has failed to do since moving to the Bundesliga as he has not scored in the league yet for Xabi Alonso's side.

Former Brighton winger Alireza Jahanbaksh is set to make it a front three however the focus will still be on being hard to beat.

Wildcard- Ali Gholizadeh

Ali Gholizadeh found himself being a influential member of the Iran side under former manager Dragan Skocic's but it remains to be seen whether Queiroz will favour him.

The 26-year-old who plays his football in Belgium for Charleroi and is a versatile attacker who can play on the left, right or even behind the striker.

He may be able to give Iran more attacking impetus if he comes off the bench.

