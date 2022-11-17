2022 World Cup: A Look At Senegal's Key Players

The African Champions, Senegal, will be eager to make a proper impression on the world this time round after failing to even get out of the group stages back in 2018 due to fair-play points.

They will be ever so keen to resemble their campaign from 20 years ago as they managed to get to the semi-finals at the tournament that took place in Asia.

Current manager Aliou Cisse was a part of that side and he will be hoping to guide this set of players to the same feat with several of side playing at the highest level in Europe.

After winning their first ever Africa Cup of Nations in February so the same crop of players will be determined to do it on the world stage.

Senegal's Key Players

e IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Sadio Mane

The obvious star of the show as he has been one of the best players in Europe over the past five years.

Sadio Mane left Liverpool in the summer with The Reds happy to replace him but after a tentative start at Bayern Munich he has picked up his form and is going into the World Cup with 15 goal contributions in 23 games.

However, in his last game before everyone split up he had to go leave the field injured which has put into doubt his availability for the opening game against Netherlands which will be a tough encounter.

He was one of the most electric wingers in the world at Liverpool but after getting Covid he lost his rapidness and had to readapt his game to a false nine to get the best out of his abilities.

At times he has played through the middle for Senegal but he does mostly play on the left still and fans will be sweating over his fitness with the World Cup sure to be a much better place with his quality on display.

Kalidou Koulibaly

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

One of Senegal's other stars has recently started to see what the Premier League is all about.

Kalidou Koulibaly moved to Cheslea in the summer after eight years in Italy with Napoli having the reputation of one of the most fierce and ruthless centre backs in Europe.

Since his move to England, he has struggled to find his best form after being brought in by Thomas Tuchel who was then subsequently sacked and replaced by Graham Potter who is struggling to find his best staring XI.

Nevertheless, he will be vital to any hope that Senegal have of going far in the tournament as they will rely on him being the leader of the back four and the side due to having the captain's armband.

Hopefully he can brush aside his form which has been on display for Chelsea as on form himself and RB Leipzig's Abdou Diallo should be one of the strongest centre-back partnerships out of all the sides.

Edouard Mendy

Senegal won the Africa Cup of Nations and also won their World Cup play-off game on penalties with Edouard Mendy being key to the victories.

In 2021 he was named as the world goalkeeper of the year but keeping with the trend at Chelsea, this season he hasn't been in great form with Graham Potter preferring Kepa Arrizabalaga and when Mendy has came back into the team Potter has been proved right as he has struggled to use the ball at his feet effectively.

That won't be too much an issue though for Cisse as he will be relying on Mendy's quality stop shotting for when his backline cannot get to the issue or even some more penalty shootout heroics.

Wildcard- Iliman Ndiaye

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

As well as the main figureheads in the Senegal side there is plenty of younger players who may become vital for the African Champions.

One of those players is Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye who has had a good breakout season in England's second tier as he has scored nine goals in 22 league appearances.

The 22-year-old could find himself being a key figure due to some issues that Senegal have had finding a starting striker so he could very well grab the chance by the horns and make an even bigger name for himself.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: