2022 World Cup: United States Key Players And A Wildcard To Look Out For

The United States qualified for the World Cup fortunately without having to play a play-off fixture as Costa Rica finished below them on goal difference in the qualifiers.

A young side on the whole will be willing to prove that they shouldn't have had to go through that play-off fixture with manager Gregg Berhalter having the chance to show the world he can build a well-balanced starting side who in 2026 should have matured into a very strong team.

A problem Berhalter has though is some of his key players have not been playing enough for their clubs.

United States key players

IMAGO / Sportimage

Christian Pulisic

America's soccer star boy.

Signed by Chelsea in 2019 with the view that he would be Eden Hazard's replacement however he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot for the London club.

Time is still on his side though as he is only 24 years old and with Graham Potter taking over at Chelsea he may have more of chance to flourish.

He has played 13 league games this season with only two goal contributions however he is still set to very much be the main man for USA and the impetus will be on him to get his nation out of the group.

Brenden Aaronson

IMAGO / Sportimage

Brenden Aaronson is another American playing his football in England with Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch taking the risk to buy him from his old club Red Bull Salzburg.

He started well in the Premier League getting a goal and an assist in his first lot of games however he hasn't been able to keep up his attacking input.

That does not mean his talent has not been on display as his ball carrying and dribbling skills are there for everyone to see.

At just 22-years-old he has plenty of time to develop but he is already a distinguished figure in the USA side and is expected to start alongside Weston Mckennie and Leeds teammate Tyler Adam in a midfield three which on paper is a strong one.

Wildcard- Yunus Musah

Yunus Musah is a fairly unknown talent but at just 19 years old he already has 19 caps for his country.

After spending seven years in Arsenal's youth he took the plunge and joined La Liga side Valencia in 2019.

Since then he hasn't looked back and has played 82 games for the club and his form even had Gareth Southgate trying to persuade him to pledge his international allegiance to England but at the start of 2021 he confirmed he will play for USA.

If Berhalter decides he wants a more compact midfield Musah may find himself starting instead of Aaronson with his form at Valencia, who sit 10th in La Liga, being too hard to ignore.

A very big future ahead of him.

Wildcard- Josh Sargent

IMAGO / Focus Images

Josh Sargent impressed in the Bundesliga for Werder Bremen so Norwich City snapped him up after they got promoted to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season.

In typical yo-yo fashion The Canaries went straight back down with Sargent only showing glimpses of potential.

He decided to stay at the club and the 22-year-old has showed some fine attacking form with nine goals in 19 league appearances.

Whether he starts for USA off the back of that good form is anyone's guess due to FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira showing he is more than capable with seven goals in 15 appearances for his country.

Both strikers could have a tournament which puts them on the market for some European sides but it is up to them to prove to Berhalter who wants it more.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: