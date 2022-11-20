2022 World Cup: Wales' Star Players And Wildcard To Watch Out For

A 64-year-wait is a long time but that is how long it has taken for Wales to qualify for their second World Cup.

Robert Page's men had to beat Ukraine in a play-off game and when the pressure was on they delivered as they beat the Euro 2022 quarter-finalist 1-0 to secure their place in Qatar.

On paper they should have a good chance of going through to the knockouts as games against USA and Iran look set to be an even contest with England the clear favourites to top the group but games against rivals can offer up the biggest of surprises so the optimism will be high going into that game.

Everyone will know who Wales' star man will be though and his ability to turn up in big games is unrivalled.

Wales key players

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

One of the greatest players of all time may sound like an outlandish statement but Gareth Bale's career cannot be undermined as he has won 16 honours at Real Madrid including four Champions League which he played a massive part in winning with his overhead kick against Liverpool going down as one of the greatest final goals of all time.

At the moment he is playing in America for Los Angeles FC and he proved recently he is far from done due to popping up in the 128th minute to score a header taking the MLS playoff final to penalties.

In the end LAFC won the game thanks to Bale's remarkable clutch gene.

He has always shown great pride in representing his country and the Wales record goal scorer will be looking to get his first ever World Cup goals in what will likely be a front three.

Aaron Ramsey

IMAGO / PanoramiC

After Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey is the most successful Welshman amongst this generation of players having been a very popular figure at Arsenal before moving to Italian giants Juventus.

It didn't work out as he had hoped at Juventus even though he still won three major honours including Serie A.

After a loan spell at Rangers he left Italy for France as he permanently joined Nice and in the last few weeks to Wales fans relief he played his first two lots of 90 minutes for the club without any injury worries.

Robert Page looks to have settled on a three at the system with two flat midfielders and then at the top end a front three which could be a problem for Ramsey as in the deeper midfield role and in the attacking front three Page has struggled to get the best out of him.

A role will have to be figured out for him as Ramsey's talent cannot be wasted on the bench.

Wildcard- Neco Williams

Neco Williams, who is a Premier League winner due to his time at Liverpool, is set to be starting in one of the wingback positions for Wales due to impressing at Nottingham Forest in the early stages.

His pace, energy and creative eye could be pivotal for Wales but his defensive frailties may prove costly.

Due to Connor Roberts consistent form for his country Williams may have to start in a more unnatural left wingback position but he has played there for Forest already and with an experienced Ben Davies behind him he should be allowed to have the freedom to attack as much as he can.

Wales have a plethora of young talent in their squad with the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Dylan Levitt, Rubin Colwill and Brennan Johnson all in the squad which means there is a more than appropriate balance with the more senior players.

