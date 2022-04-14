Skip to main content

"A Very High Ceiling!" - City Xtra Loan Watch: Gavin Bazunu vs Cheltenham Town

Manchester City loanee and Republic of Ireland international rising goalkeeper, Gavin Bazunu has started his 38th game for Portsmouth - and City Xtra were on hand to take a look into his performance.

Gavin Bazunu moved on-loan to Portsmouth last summer, following a successful temporary spell at Rochdale - despite them being relegated.

Bazunu has similarly been impressive on the international stage for the Republic of Ireland, having already made 10 appearances and notably saving a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty in 2021.

On Saturday afternoon, the Manchester City teenager started his 38th game of the season for Portsmouth, who now sit 11th in League One, though their play-off chances looking to be over.

City Xtra's Louis Writtle was on hand to assess the performance of the rising goalkeeper, and here is a comprehensive coverage of Gavin Bazunu!

It was a slow start to the game, but a high defensive line from Portsmouth suited Gavin Bazunu well, allowing him to stand high up the pitch, similarly to how Ederson does - demonstrating Manchester City and Pep Guardiola trying to implement this confidence throughout their ranks.

In the 33rd minute, Cheltenham had an effort saved but fumbled by Gavin Bazunu. However, the Manchester City loanee recovered extremely well, stopping Alfie May's effort from point blank range. 

imago1011165025h

The Irishman also demonstrated his ability to play out from the back, as he was assured when doing so.

The second-half began and the Robins were at the races from the off.

Gavin Bazunu again showed he could use both feet to good effect, as he moved the ball from his left, to his right foot to send Kion Etete the wrong way and give the ball to his right centre back, which led to a counter attack.

imago1011168212h

A while later, Cheltenham started to poise a real threat for Pompey before Leicester City loanee, Callum Wright, hit one from 20 yards out which was superbly saved by Bazunu at full stretch.

Moments later, the Manchester City loanee was called into action, making a double save amongst a goal mouth scramble following a corner.

imago1011171638h

However, Cheltenham finally found the break through, as the ball was squared to Liam Sercombe who was unmarked in the box to finish off the move. Although, there wasn't much Gavin Bazunu could do about this.

imago1011173297h

SofaScore rated his performance a strong 7.7/10 as the Ireland international made six saves, including five inside the box. Based on that, it is clear to see that Gavin Bazunu has a very high ceiling; at just 20 years-old, he rescued a struggling Portsmouth side from trouble on numerous occasions. 

The Manchester City talent demonstrates many attributes that various clubs would look for, including the Premier League champions, who could look to take on Gavin Bazunu as an understudy to Ederson in a few years time. 

imago1011285554h
